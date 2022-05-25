Flipkart's New Mobile App Is Here: What's New News oi-Vivek

Flipkart has updated its Android version of the mobile app. The latest version of Flipkart makes it easy to access various options and also looks more appealing when compared to the previous version of Flipkart. The company has confirmed that the newly designed Flipkart UI will also be available for iOS devices, mobile web, and desktop platforms in the coming days.

Flipkart New Mobile App Features

One big difference between the previous version and the latest version of the Flipkart mobile app on Android devices is the UI. The newly designed Flipkart app has revamped navigation buttons, which makes it easy for users to access various categories.

The new Flipkart mobile app now shows the grocery tab on the top right corner, helping users to seamlessly switch between essential items and other products with just a click. The Flipkart discovery menu has been simplified, and it now shows features like SuperCoins, Stores, Flipkart Feeds, Offer Zone, and more.

With the latest update on the Flipkart app, the e-commerce platform has removed the hamburger style menu from the top, giving the Flipkart app a minimalistic look with rounded-off edges. Flipkart has also confirmed that it will soon further revamp the app by updating fonts, icons, category pages, and vernacular language interfaces.

How To Get New Flipkart App?

The new Flipkart app is now available for select Android smartphones, and the updated version will be available for all Android smartphones in the next few days. Go to Google Play Store and install the latest available version of Flipkart to get the new and improved Flipkart app.

We did update the Flipkart app on a few Android smartphones, and the update is currently available for download. However, as mentioned by the company, they are yet to release the updated Flipkart app to iOS devices, and the same would happen in the next few weeks.

If you are someone who shops a lot on Flipkart and felt the previous version of the app was a bit cluttered, then the newly designed Flipkart app will feel like a much simpler version. The new Flipkart app is visually more appealing when compared to the previous version of the Flipkart app.

