Fossil Valentine’s Quiz Answers: Answer And Win Fossil Men's Watch

Amazon is hosting the Fossil Valentine's Quiz contest on the occasion of Valentine's day. The quiz is already live on the platform and it will run till February 21. You can win the Fossil Grant Chronograph Analog Black Dial Men's watch by participating in the contest. However, you need to answer all questions correctly to enter the prize pool. One wrong answer deprives you to win the prize.

Fossil Valentine's Quiz: How To Play?

For the unaware, all Amazon quiz contests are app-only. So, if you don't have an Amazon account, can download the app from the Play Store and App Store. Then, create a new account or log in to your Amazon account to play the Fossil Valentines Quiz. After that go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone and you can see the banner of the Fossil Valentine's Quiz. Finally, click on the banner to start the game.

Fossil Valentine's Quiz Details

There is a total of then prizes that will be given under the contest and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before March 22. The Fossil Valentine's Quiz is slightly different from the other contest. Before starting the game, you can see a video that will help you to win the prize easily. All five questions are based on the videos. So, watch the video carefully before start the game. Besides, here we are also listing the Fossil Valentine's Quiz for your convenience.

Fossil Valentine's Quiz Answers

Question 1. What is the male protagonist looking for online?

Answer: Watch battery

Question 2. He is looking for it because his ____?

Answer: Watch stopped

Question 3. What does the female protagonist gift the male?

Answer: Automatic watch

Question 4. Do you need a battery for a Fossil Automatic?

Answer: No

Question 5. What is the hashtag that you see in the end?

Answer: #GiftingTime

