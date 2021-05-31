Free Rs 2,000 Cashback Offer On Paytm? It's A Scam! News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Digital wallets have become a popular mode of payment transfers in India. Paytm, Gpay, PhonePe are amongst the top UPI apps which are available for Android and iOS users in the country. The rising popularity of these apps has paved the way for scammers to rob people of their hard-earned money.

Despite the several security measures, these scams don't seem to stop. A new Paytm scam is now luring users by offering a big cahback discount. What is the new Paytm scam and how you can stay protected? Let's take a look:

Free Cahsback On Paytm A Scam?

The new scam targets users who are not sound with technology or are unware of how a phishing attack can clean their bank accounts. The scammers are using this situation as an advantage and sending users a notification via web browsers.

The message sent across as a notification reads, "Congratulations! You have won Paytm Scratch Card." Users who click on this notification are then redirected to an entirely new website (paytm-cashoffer). This website has been designed identical to Paytm official website so that users don't find anything fishy.

The scam contains a message stating "you have won Rs. 2,000 cashback," followed by the "Send Reward to Paytm" tab at the bottom of the webpage. Notably, a report via Indian Express suggests this scam is majorly targeting smartphone users.

The report also suggests that even when the webpage is refreshed it will show a new fraudulent amount of Rs. 2,000 as a cashback offer. So if you come across any such notification suggesting free Paytm cashback, beware, it's a scam. You might lose your money or the hackers can get control of your device.

What Can We Do To Stay Safe?

It is always advised that no unknown link or such free gift notifications should be clicked. This will keep your accounts and devices from getting hacked. Besides, this is not the first time any such scam has been targeted at the masses.

Numerous free gift and lucky draw scams have been carried out using similar methods. The only way to stay safe is to be aware of such scams that ask you to click on links to get rewarded.

