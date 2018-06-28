Fullerton India join hands with Paytm for payment solutions

Fullerton India Credit Company, a non-banking financial company join hands with Paytm to enable a hassle-free payment solution for its customers.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the customer experience by empowering users to pay Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) as well as their past dues through Paytm, with a single click.

The company said that "Through this paperless and secured platform, customers will now be able to repay their loan installments safely and conveniently through Fullerton India's website or by logging onto the Paytm App.

This will enable customers to make the payments swiftly and in a timely manner, thus helping them enhance their creditworthiness. Currently, this service is available for the customers of the urban business of Fullerton India."

Commenting on the partnership, Rajashree Nambiar, CEO & MD, Fullerton India, said: "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Paytm which will enable us to provide a seamless payment solution for the growing needs of our customers. Further, this tie-up is a step forward in Fullerton India's agenda of driving sustainable growth through an evolved end-to-end digitization process."

The company has a self-learning chatbot called ASHA - available on Facebook messenger - which provides an interactive medium for customers to apply, submit documentation and receive loan approvals.

Fullerton India also has Instaloan, a special Android application for millennial customers seeking personal loans. Bio-metric authentication processes and transaction devices are some of the other unique initiatives introduced by the company in India.