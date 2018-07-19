ENGLISH

FunDooDaa Books: 3 Features of Multilingual Story App for Kids

Check out the features of FunDooDaa Books, the multilingual storytelling apps for kids.

    Earlier this month, Chie Media Pvt. Ltd. Launched an app that is dedicated to kids known as FunDooDaa Books, the country's first multilingual story app. This app has been launched for both Android and iOS devices and it made its way to the app stores right ahead of Children's Day.

    FunDooDaa Books is an e-library of stories and is meant to impart learning through stories. This app is suitable for kids aged between 2 and 8. As per reports, 58 percent of the Indian kids have shown positive changes in their behavior after making use of the digital learning platforms.

    Here, you can get to know the features of the FunDooDaa Books that will be very useful for kids.

    Its available across languages

    FunDooDaa Books app is available in different languages and has stories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali. Also, there are stories that will inculcate the Indian culture and heritage among kids such as Naana & Naani, Royal Tales & Legends, etc.

    Aimed to make kids rooted to the culture

    The application aims to entertain kids and also make them learn and communicate in their mother tongue. Also, the kids will stay rooted to their culture with such apps. The reading skills, vocabulary, and observational skills of the kids will definitely improve with this app.

    Its a CBSE recommended book

    FunDooDaa Books is one of the CBSE recommended books by the Indian authors and it features inspiring Indian stories in different languages. Its here to revolutionize storytelling and take it to great levels.

