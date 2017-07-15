Gboard Beta now lets you go incognito in Marshmallow, Nougat phones

Google has released a new update for the beta version of its keyboard application, Gboard. The update carries the designation Gboard 6.4 beta, that will enable users that are running on Android Marshmallow and Nougat-quipped devices to use Gboard's incognito mode on their smartphones.

The incognito mode was already available on devices running the beta version of Android O developer preview. Just like the incognito mode found in the Chrome browser, this feature will prevent the software from recording the input or keystrokes for purposes like machine learning. Google had earlier explained in a blog post that it is recording user input in order to determine what are the usual mistakes made by the users while typing on their keyboards.

After the app receives the update, you can activate this new feature by opening an incognito tab in the version 59 or higher version of the Chrome browser. Well, the inclusion of the incognito mode is the most highlighted feature added by the update, but some minor improvements have been made as well.

For example, the design of the Theme page of the app's settings has been changed. Instead of the carousel-like display, the app currently has, users will see a grid display for its theme options such as Custom, Colors and Landscapes after receiving the update.

The "Show More" option now lies at the bottom of every option, while before it was placed at the top.

In addition, Google has also added a GIF option directly under the keyboard's search field.

However, you should keep in mind that not all of these features will necessarily be available in the stable version. If your device is already running the beta program, you can check out the new features of the Gboard.