Google adds several new exciting features to Google Assistant: Aims to enhance user experience

Google has now upgraded its Assistant app with several features and is making the experience more rich for its users. Notably, the company has brought the ability to use voice commands to troubleshoot problems with your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. In addition, the company has a brought a lot of other changes as well.

Talking about the first aspect, Google Assistant will now launch a troubleshooting process from the commands that users give either using their voice or by typing using the virtual keyboard.

According to Android Police, users can ask the virtual assistant to run diagnostics tests to check the battery health of their Pixel 2 handset or test the camera or even connectivity with their Bluetooth headphones. Also, the Assistant app can set up a phone call or chat with the Google Support team to resolve your issues through a human.

The publication has also reported that the new enhancement was spotted on a Pixel 2 XL running Android 8.1 Oreo dev preview. However, it is present on Android 8.0 Oreo-running Pixel 2 that has the November Security Patch. Google could release the troubleshooting support for all Assistant-integrated Android devices in the coming months.

New Platform for Developers

Apart from that, Google is now offering a platform for developers to create voice-enabled solutions or apps with support for Google Assistant in new languages like Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and Indian English.

New Sections

The Explore tab in the Google Assistant app has new 'What's New' and 'What's Trending' sections which will refresh themselves from time to time to keep the users updated. "Whether you're searching for a great restaurant for biryani, mapping your travels or helping the kids with their homework, your Google Assistant is always ready to help," said Brad Abrams, Group Product Manager, Google Assistant.

There is also an autocomplete feature in the search box of the app directory to help users easily find their required apps.

Subcategories

Google Assistant has added subcategories to basically segregate apps within the app directory. Categories like "Food and Drink" in getting additional subcategories, like "Order Food" or "View a Menu."

Discovery Support

Google Assistant is getting discovery support that will let users access third-party apps from Google Assistant by using contextual queries like the Alexa. App developers are also getting a new discovery section on the developer console to help them improve the implicit discovery of their apps on Google Assistant.

Family Badge

Google has launched a new "For Families" badge on the Google Assistant, designed to help users find apps that are appropriate for all ages.

Google is making Assistant more interactive and the company has made some tweaks such as the ability to switch from a speaker to phone and a quick response following a 'cancel' command.