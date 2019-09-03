Google Adds UPI Payment Option To Google Play Store: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Google Play Store has added support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option for its users in India, reports XDAdevelopers. This new feature will available on all Android devices with a version 16.3.37 or higher of the Google Play Store.

According to the report, at present Google Play in India supports credit cards, net banking, debit cards, billing through carrier, Google Play Gift Cards, and Google Play Balance. And once the users link their account on the Google Play store, they can pay for games, books, audio, and movies through UPI.

The report also pointed out that at present 141 banks in India are providing UPI services for users to buy apps from Google Play Store. Besides, the users aren't required share the card details with Google, while using UPI.

What Is Unified Payments Interface?

UPI or Unified Payments Interface is an interface that allows for money transfer between two banks through a mobile device any time on a real-time basis. It is also known as instant money transfer app. Users can use it for 24 hours because it is completely digital. Also, all banks provide this facility for different platforms such as Android and iOS.

The idea to develop UPI was first proposed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Meanwhile, the data from NPCI shows that UPI has recorded 918.35 million transactions in August, growing by 11.68 percent from July.

Our Take

There is no doubt that UPI payments have increased the digital transactions in India, and it is known as one of the secure methods for transferring money. But, UPI transaction has also seen many failures. So, we believe that while providing support for UPI on Play Store, Google will assure that no one faces transaction failures.

