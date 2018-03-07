Google Areo is now available for Pune users

Google's hyperlocal discovery and food delivery app Areo was announced back in 2017, however, the app was not as functional back then. Now after almost a year of its launch, the food discovery app by Google is functional in Pune. As per some reports from the Beebom the app was recently made functional for the Pune based customer base.

By using Google Areo users can order food online and also discover nearby service providers including electricians and plumbers. The Google Areo app was previously made available for the Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram.

The report further suggests that Google had partnered with food franchises like OverStory and Faasos along with some local service providers such as Mr Right and Timesaverz for its operation in Pune.

Google has also partnered with Urbanclap for delivery of its services.

Areo Product Manager Lilian Zia commented that " We are energized by India's on-demand services ecosystem and excited to work with so many partners integrated on Areo.

This local services application allows you to order food, call an electrician to fix your switchboard or even have a makeup artist come over to give you a makeover.

While, in the other sections like beauty and home services, UrbanClap seems to be the main service providers at the moment. One of the useful things about this app is that in the food delivery category, you can specifically look for food of your preference using its search function. You can even filter them by vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Besides net banking, you also have the option to make payments through cards and cash on delivery.

Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google's Areo app is pretty useful considering that it saves you the hassle of installing many apps on your phone. Moreover, it lets you find different services in one place. It is expected that Google will add more services to this app in near future.