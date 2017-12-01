Google bans Android apps that display ads on lock screen

For the Android device users, the advertisements that appear on the lock screen have been a major concern. Who would want to see annoying advertisements cluttering the lock screen of their device?

Finally, it Google appears to have come up with a move that will give relief to the users. We say so as Google appears to have decided to take a stand against the advertisements on the lock screen. According to an Android Police report, Google's Developer Policy Center has witnessed changes detailing the types of appropriate apps that can be included in the Android applications and how these apps might appear.

There appears to be a new section called Lockscreen Monetization and it is stated that unless the app's purpose is that of a lock screen, the Android apps may not introduce features or ads that monetize the locked display of the specific device in which they are introduced.

This cleansing by Google will force the developers to stop including ads into their applications via the lock screen. The report notes that popular utility apps such as Hotspot Shield VPN and ES File Explorer will no longer display ads on your lock screen with the sole intention of getting users to click on the same.

The practice of shoehorning apps into the apps has been an issue for many Android users as increased developers try to trick the users into clicking ads displayed on the lock screen and these ads are often not related to the app in which the ads appear.

Many a time, these ads on the lock screen are not ignorable and accidental clicks on the same are obtrusive as well as exploitative as these might redirect the users to websites that can phish the personal details stored on the device.

This new policy of Google that bans apps displaying ads on the lock screen is great for the Android users as it will not only free them from the annoying ads but also improve the security. However, this new policy will not affect users who have devices that are bundled with Amazon special offers and these phones will have ads displayed on the lock screen as these ads will be considered as lock screen apps.