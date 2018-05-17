Google begins rolling out the AI-powered Google News app for iOS users

Google had concluded the annual I/O developer conference recently. The tech giant has announced a wide range of updates and features for its services and devices. One of such app that received a complete makeover is the Google Newsstand. During the I/O developer conference, Google had announced an improved and updated version of the Google news. Google had also mentioned that the updated Google News will be using powerful machine learning for content curation.

The updated app is developed as a replacement for Google Play Newsstand. It was earlier expected that the app will be rolled out for both the Android and iOS platform on its launch day. The Android users had started receiving the updated Google News app on the launch day itself. However iOS users' hadn't received the updated app up until now. Now, it is being reported that Google has begun rolling out the AI-powered Google News app for the iOS users.

The redesigned News app now has a 'For You' section that offers personalized content for each user which would be determined by their interests and search history. We have covered previously that the 'For You' section is a mixture of local news and global headline. This section covers new developments on the stories that a user has been following previously.

The other major addition to the updated Google News app is the Newscasts. The Newscasts presents a user with quotes, videos and also a collection of articles related to the trending topic. This further provides more contextual information to a user. With this new feature, Google is aiming towards providing users a complete picture of a story before they select it to read.

It is also being reported that the updated Google News app will also provide 'Full Coverage' for the stories. This feature will further provide a number of sources that have covered a particular story. It will also combine the opinions, fact checks and analysis etc. in order to give a user a complete vision on any issue.

The Google News app on iOS will have to face direct competition with Apple's own news app. It would be interesting to see how Apple reply to AI-powered Google News and will it be able to last the competition.