Google Chrome Features New Media Hub That Will Mute Tabs
Users often get heckled due to unwanted audio player generating from tabs they visit. The irritation further escalates when they are unable to detect the audio from a particular tab, out of several tabs being opened. To tackle this, many browsers have started working on the issue by bringing "Mute Button" next to each tab's title. Still, it's difficult to use as users have no idea about a particular tab producing irritating sound.
However, it's Google's inclusion of the "New Media Hub" feature to Chrome, which now will effectively mute tabs. The new button will be seen just next to your DP, on Chrome. The button will simply allow users to track an unwanted audio irrespective of any opened tab. Basically, it will give users control over different playback, and in the wake of irritation they can turn off these sounds as per their convenience.
Users won't have to leave the opened tabs to put off the playback. Rather, they can use the media hub button on a tab, to either stop the audio or skip to the next audio or video segment. With the button, you can even track on other websites that support playback.
Besides, Google Chrome has been upgraded with a couple more features. Chrome will initiate alert after finding that the used password has got disclosed due to a data breach. Google is also upgraded with safe browsing technology, which will warn users if the sites operated by them have malicious content. Chrome offers a warning when users connect to a site that encapsulates traffic with the outdated TLS 1.0 and 1.1.
Chrome's upgrade to the next version is scheduled to arrive on February 4th, 2020. And, then the users can expect more and more improved features.
