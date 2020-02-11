Google Chrome To Stop Insecure Files From Getting Downloaded

ENGLISH

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google is trying every measure to contain its security. The search-giant has recently announced that it will block all insecure files from getting downloaded, thus allowing secure or HTTPS pages to download only secure files or data. Before permanently blocking these insecure files, Chrome will initially warn users, so that their privacy shouldn't get damaged.

    Chrome has earlier rolled out its different versions. The new Chrome 82 version, about to get released in April 2020, will alert users from downloading phishing content from an HTTPS page. After Chrome 83 rolls out, these unwanted files or content will be stopped and the alert message will get implemented to archive files. By the time Chrome 84 gets released, all your PDFs and .doc files will receive the warning message.

    Later on, unwanted files related to audio, texts, and videos will get the warning message, after version 85 of the Chrome gets released. Finally, after Chrome 86 is launched, all your varying hacking contents will get blocked from getting downloaded. If things go as per Google, version 86 could arrive in the market sometime in October 2020.

    According to Google, if in-case Chrome users download insecure files or malware, there's a high risk that attackers can get through their details. And, if you have conducted important online payments, the hackers can get to see your bank details including how much cash you have transacted.

    Google is keen to improve its security after it learned about hackers using the same web-page design to create fake URLs. Once these duplicate URLs or websites are built, they are emailed or sent via texts to the users. The moment the users tap open these links, their private information gets disclosed. The scammers will get access to your bank details without your knowledge. And, slowly they will withdraw all your money or steal away sensitive data.

    Read More About: google app news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 16:44 [IST]
    X