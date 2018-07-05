Google Duo might soon receive multi-device and tablet support

Google Duo 27 APK teardown back in February 2018 had revealed that the tech giant was looking towards introducing a multi-device support along with Google Account linking with its popular chat app. Google Account linking was functional beginning March 2018 whereas the multi-device support was left out then. Now, it is being reported that Google has begun rolling out the multi-device support feature for its devices.

As per some reports from the Beebom, the new feature has started to roll out and is currently available for a select number of users. However, a global rollout is expected to take place soon in the coming days with the next updates. The new version of the app is also said to bring the support for Android tablets which was a much-awaited update.

With the release of the Google Account linking and the multi-device support, you will be able to link your Google Accounts to your registered phone number and also sign into Duo on multiple numbers of Android devices. Following this, you will be able to receive incoming calls on any of the linked devices. The new feature is currently available on a number of messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram among others.

Further, a user will also be able to sign out of their Google Account on Duo on any of the devices, which is expected to come in handy for the users who do not wish to receive calls on a specific device. Also, it is worth noting the fact that after Google releases the multiple-support feature then the users will not need to activate the feature manually.

Users simply need to sign in to their Duo account and Google will automatically activate the multi-device support on the app. With the tablet support making its way to the users, Duo has now become feature rich software rather than simply being a video-calling app. It would be interesting to see how well the audience responses to the latest updates and how good are they in day-to-day functionality.