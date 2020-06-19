Google Duo Update: Now Add 32 People To Your Video Calls At Once News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google Duo has brought an update for its users. It now supports up to 32 people in video calls simultaneously on the web version for Chrome. The update was shared via a tweet by Sanaz Ahari Lemelson, Senior Director of Product and Design. Although the feature was announced a few weeks ago, it's now available for the the web users to enjoy.

Last March, the number of people for video call was raised from 8 to 12. Previously, Google mentioned in a statement that the number of participants in group video calls would be increased to 32 soon. It adds features like link sharing and family mode as well as all the people in the Google Duo call, can now be seen.

Google Duo has also added a new Family Mode that makes the service child-friendly and can be turned on by pressing the "Family" option during a call. In addition, it has added some features like codec technology, sharing special messages. The features include doodles that everyone in the feed will be able to see. Duo also uses end-to-end encryption to secure their duo calls. It uses AI to reduce audio interruptions in calls.

It also has different effects and masks which are available during conversations. Users can turn on the family mode. The coronavirus outbreak has forced governments around the world to implement lockdowns to combat the spread of the virus. In the current situation, video calling applications are helping people to meet official work and friends and family.

Since the lockdown began, Google Duo has brought video quality features as well as multiple features like portrait effects and low-light mode. Now, it is trying to build a better app by increasing the number of participants and is expected to compete with applications such as Zoom, Microsoft Team.

Best Mobiles in India