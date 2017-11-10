Google releases beta version of Files Go app

Earlier this week, Google accidentally posted the unfinished Files Go app on the Play Store in select regions. Following the same, the company has released the Beta version of the app for the users and interested users can try it and give their feedback.

In response to the leaked app that was spotted on the Google Play Store, Ceaser Sengupta, a member of Singapore's Google Team has posted a tweet with a link that directs to the same app. However, this time the app is on the Play Store and the same web and interested users can install it on their device. The tweet reads, "Looks like some of you found our Files Go Beta :-) We thought we'd make it available for a few more of you on the Play Store. Feedback welcome! https://g.co/filesgo/beta".

Notably, the app is yet to be finished and is the same as the one that was leaked a couple of days back. If you happen to download it on your Android device, then the app might freeze when you try to refresh the home screen.

Despite the fact that it is an unfinished one, the Files Go app brings all the necessary features that you would like to see in a file manager application. The file sharing feature of this app appears to be an Android equivalent of the Apple's Air Drop. The Google app also comes with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The app will let you manage your device's internal storage capacity and microSD card memory by wiping the junk and clearing unnecessary files. The highlight is that this app will also remind you about the unused applications after 30 days prompting you to uninstall them.

From the previous reports, we got to know that the Google Files Go app will have a Storage tab with a card-based interface. The cards will be helpful in letting you monitor the space as there are cards such as Large files, Duplicate files, Downloaded files, Junk media and App cache. The idea of the app is to do all basic file managing along with smart suggestions.