Google Home app to receive an updated design with Material Theme

Google Home app to receive an updated design with Material Theme

    Google Home is one of the most downloaded app on the PlayStore. The app has about 50 million downloads on the Google PlayStore. Previously, the app was limited to casting external displays through Chromecast and has gained a fair amount of popularity with the release of Google's lineup of smart speakers such as Google Home and Google Home Mini.

    Now keeping the fact in mind that Google Assistant has a privilege and vital position in Google's future plans for the devices like the Google Home (which includes all the variants) are among the major Google products. In order to attract more users to the ecosystem, the tech giant is working to a design overhaul of the Google Home app, which comes in line with the latest Material Theme (Material Design v2).

    Most of the elements present in the app have been transitioned to the Material Theme, now the company is working on the rest of the elements. One of the major highlight change is in the bottom toolbar. The newly updated toolbar now has dedicated voice command key which is suggested to activate the Google assistant so that a user can perform various tasks without the need of lifting up the phone.

    With the help of extra buttons in the bottom bar, Google has eliminated the sidebar which presents in the current version of the app. The Devices button is also present at the top as in the previous version.

    The Devices page, on the other hand, now appears to be much cleaner, This is possible with the help of minimal icons instead of cards which were used previously. The Settings page is also getting a makeover with the Google reorganizing options which is based on what users are most likely to use the app for. The options like Payments are now being pushed under "More settings".

    There is no information available regarding the availability of the app but looking at the finishing of an app, save the duplicate Devices icon, the app release could be on its way. Also, the users who want to use any of the Google Home products, you can download the Google Home app from Play Store without paying any charges.

    Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
