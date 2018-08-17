Google introduces the self-deleting email feature for Gmail

Google has rolled out many features for its Gmail over the years, and now the company is adding another one with the confidential mode for Gmail. The latest feature allows users to send and receive "confidential" emails.

According to Google's support website, the sender of a confidential email will be able to set an expiry date (from one day to five years), but access to the email can also be revoked at any time. Also, the recipients can't forward, copy, print or download these emails.

The sender of the confidential email can also ask the recipient to enter a password to open the message. SMS-based passcodes are the only option if the recipient is using a Gmail account - recipients using another email service can receive either SMS or email passcodes. The SMS-based passcodes are only supported in Europe, India, Japan, North America, and South America.

Unfortunately, Gmail doesn't allow screenshot alerts as seen on Snapchat. So if you're truly worried about information leaking out, this isn't going to be a perfect solution by any means.

To activate confidential mode for an email on Android, users will have to compose a new message, then tap on the three-dot menu > confidential mode. To enable the feature on the computer, users need to have the new Gmail interface. From here, you tap compose > confidential mode.

To revoke the access of the confidential email on Android, open the sent message and tap the remove access option at the bottom of the email. The confidential mode isn't available for G Suite customers yet.

Previously, Google took it to its official blog post to announce that the Gmail app on both the Android and iOS platforms is finally receiving an option where the users will be able to disable the conversation view. This new feature will make it easy for the Gmail mobile users to locate the desired message from a group email.

Now, when a user turns off the threaded conversation view, then their email threads will no longer appear as a conversation. The users will rather receive every email separately, it will not matter if the email is a part of s larger mail-trail.

As the conversation view is activated by default, the users can simply go back to the previous settings by visiting the 'General' tab located under the 'Settings' option. Users can find this option by selecting the settings tab present at the top right corner.