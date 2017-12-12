Google launches Storyboard, Selfissimo! and Scrubbies photography apps for Android and iOS

Google has announced three new photography apps for Android and iOS. These apps are based on the appsperiments program that is aimed at rendering a better mobile photography experience.

Google announced the appsperiments stating that the approach was inspired by an app called Motion Stills developed by researchers at Google. This app can convert short videos into cinemagraphs and time lapses with the experimental stabilization and rendering technologies. They rely on person segmentation, efficient image encoding and decoding technologies, object recognition, and stylization algorithms.

Talking about the three apps based on appsperiments, these are Storyboard, Selfissimo!, and Scrubbies. Storyboard is an app that can transform your videos into a single-page comic layout on the device. You can record a video and load the same to storyboard that will automatically select the interesting frames and lay them out and apple one of the six visual styles on the same. These styles can be changed by just swiping down. This is app is right now available only on Android.

The next one is Selfissimo! that clicks a stylish photo in black and white when you pose. All you need to do is just start and stop the photoshoot by tapping the screen. It will let you review the images by saving individual images or the whole shoot. This one is available for both Android and iOS.

The third one from Google, Scrubbies will let you manipulate the speed as well as the direction of the video playback. It produces video loops highlighting the actions. It lets you capture funny faces and replay the moments too. You just have to record a video in the app and remix the same by scratching it just like a DJ. Scrubbing with one finger will play the video while scrubbing with two fingers will capture the playback and you can either save or share the same. This app is exclusive to iOS.