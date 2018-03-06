Google Lens is now available for all Android users

The tech giant Google has taken it to Twitter to announce that the Google lens would be available for all the android devices soon. As per some reports from the Beebom the Google lens will be available for all android devices soon and will be made available for the iOS devices in the future.

The report further suggests that a user will need to update or download the latest version of Google Photos app to their device in order to use the Google Lens. After a user has installed or updated the Google Photos app all he needs to do is simply open an image on the Google Photos app and click on the Lens icon which is placed at the bottom bar to allow Google to scan the image using its advanced search capabilities. Further, the Google Lens service will make its way to all Android devices slowly and will be available for iOS devices as well.

Recently Google had opened the beta channel for its Files Go app. The new updated File Go app allows a user to check out the new features of an application before the features are made available for the stable builds of the apps.

The major update in the beta version of the app is the availability of search feature inside the files tab of the app. The search feature allows a user to either search directly using a text or by using one of the six new filters introduced by it. The six new filters include Audio, Documents, Images, Videos, large files.

Google announced the beta version of the Files Go app back in November 2017 for the users to test it and give reviews about the app performance. The app allows a user to manage his device's internal storage capacity and microSD card memory by wiping the junk and clearing unnecessary files.