Google Maps to add crash and speed trap reporting feature soon

Since the time Google introduced Waze, everyone's been waiting for other popular features to pave the way into Maps. Earlier, the APK Teardown told that the company was planning to add incident reports to Maps. Now, it seems the feature is appearing for few select users.

A Reddit user noticed this feature, but the functionality is only showing for a small number of people. The Maps UI shows a new report button at the bottom of the screen while you are navigating.

By tapping on the button the users will be able to tell Google if they've encountered a crash or a speed trap. As of now, this only works in navigation mode, but it's just a test. Since most of the users don't have the reporting feature, you're unlikely to benefit. If the search giant moves forward with the new feature, Maps might be able to alert other users when approaching a speed trap or a crash-prone area.

Previously, Google Maps joined hands with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for Thugs of Hindostan where users were able to choose Aamir Khan to accompany them while navigating their way to the destination.

Google also rolled out a Maps feature that allows users to plan a trip with a group. The feature was announced through the company's blog. The group planning feature will come in handy for users to plan out a location with their group and get information on distance simultaneously.

To use the feature, users just have to press and hold on the desired location in the app and shortlist it. Once the location is added to the shortlist, users will be able to share it with their friends or the group they plan on visiting the place with. This information can be shared on any platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and others messaging services.