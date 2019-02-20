Google Maps expose Taiwanese secret military base in 3D view News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Google Maps' recent update spills beans for the Taiwanese military.

The latest update for Google Earth 3D maps might have accidentally spilled the beans for Taiwan by exposing their secret military base to the public. Some of the locations in full three-dimensional detail include a facility that is the home to Patriot missiles, and Taiwan's National Security Bureau, reports The South China Morning Post.

The update was meant to show public locations in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taichung, and officials in Taiwan formed a task force to work with Google to blur out the new maps.

As of now, these layouts are still visible on the Google Maps app. The reports suggest that the Taiwanese military also "take examinations" to help prevent this from happening again.

While the exposure looks a major mistake from Google, officials hint there's no need for panic. "Actually, the confidential parts are all inside the structures which would be highly difficult to expose through the 3D maps," said Taiwan's Defence Minister Yen Te-fa to The South China Morning Post.

Taiwan and Google have had a history with such mapping data. Back in 2016, Taiwan asked Google to censor a military base on Taiping Island in the South China Sea.