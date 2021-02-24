Google Maps For Android Gets Dark Mode: How To Turn On Dark Mode On Google Maps News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Dark mode has been widely appreciated by both Android and iOS users. Several apps have come forward extending support to the dark mode theme. The latest to join the list is Google Maps. Google has just announced it would be rolling out dark mode for Google Maps for Android users first.

While Google has been testing the dark mode for Google Maps since September last year, the global rollout will begin shortly for Android users. The beta had only selected Android users testing the dark theme on Google Maps.

Google Maps Gets Dark Mode

To note, Google Maps already has a semi-dark mode where the app turns dark during any night navigation or in low-light areas. However, turning the entire app into dark mode will look slightly different, notes Google. The dark mode here will have several color elements in shades of grey, giving it a unique highlight in navigation.

For instance, the Google Maps in dark model features a super-dark shade of grey for the map background. The street names come in a lighter shade of grey, allowing users to easily spot the important landmarks and roads. In a contrast to this, the current tab, directions, and even the locations are marks in a soft blue.

How To Switch On Dark Mode On Google Maps?

Switching on the dark mode on Google Maps is quite easy. Here are the steps to turn on dark mode on Google Maps:

Step 1: Open the Settings on the Google Maps. Here select 'Theme'.

Step 2: Select 'Always in Dark Theme', which will turn the app into dark mode.

Step 3: If you wish to switch back to the light theme, select the option 'Always in Light Theme'.

Alternatively, you can set the dark theme syncing with your Android smartphone's theme. Head over to the Settings app on your phone > Display option > Dark theme. When this is switched on, all the apps with dark mode support will switch to the dark theme automatically, including Google Maps.

