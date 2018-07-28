Google Maps Go receive Navigation feature, still misses on Assistant

Google has been working hard to enhance its services so that the users can enjoy a seamless platform to work on. The company is also working to bring the lighter version of its apps for low-end devices with the GO program. The Android Go features apps that go easy on the devices, however; they are not as efficient as their higher version. Now, the lighter version of the Google Maps which has been missing on some features has received a new update which makes the app more functional.

The Google Maps Go was missing on the navigation feature. Earlier, the users were able to look for nearby places or could see the distance between their work and home locations. However, the app didn't navigate between both the locations. The tech giant has recently rolled out a similar new app which the company has dubbed as 'Navigation for Google Maps Go'. The new app will make it easy for a user to navigate between the destinations with turn-by-turn direction.

Earlier, when a user wanted to get the turn-by-turn directions they could do it by selecting the 'Navigate' button placed at the bottom right. Once selected the option then redirected the users to the official Google Maps app which is installed on their smartphone. Unfortunately, the Google Maps Go was unable to do the navigation and it still is not able to do so. However, the app will no longer be depended upon the official app which is bigger in size.

The navigation app is 28.65 MB sized application and it comes in line with the Android Go standards which brings the navigation feature that the users have been asking from the Google since the beginning of the app's launch.

With the latest addition when a user opens the Google Maps Go and search for a destination and select the 'Navigate' users will not be redirected to the official Maps app. The users will be moved to Play Store listings for the 'Navigation for the Google Maps Go' on their low-end devices. The app is not visible in the app drawer however, the users will have the access to it using the 'Apps and notification' settings.

The Navigation in the app appeared and worked in a similar manner as the official app. However, the app still misses on voice assistant while guiding a user which is badly missed. Well, we can just wait for the company to add these features to enhance the user experience.