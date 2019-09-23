ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Maps And Google Search To Have An Incognito Mode

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google recently confirmed that it will be introducing an "Incognito Mode" for its Search as well as Maps. The new feature is designed to offer you more privacy. With the incognito mode, your essential navigation and search data will remain encapsulated.

    Google Maps And Google Search To Have An Incognito Mode

     

    What We Know More

    The new incognito mode is already available on YouTube. The new feature will also work in sync with your profile image. On tapping your image, the mode will suggest several different account and private options to select from. Currently, the incognito mode is in testing. And, only beta users are using the feature.

    Google Maps Other New Features

    The users may also see Google Maps with a new "Eyes Free" walking navigation mode. The mode will marginally prevent you from looking at your device after you have navigated the phone. Eventually, the mode would come with more voice guidance which will guide you during walking.

    We have already seen "Live View" navigation mode on Google Maps which helps in overlaying walking directions in augmented reality. The search giant is also on the move to include bike-sharing stations to its Map services. With the sharing stations, users will be informed about docked bike-sharing services near them.

    Lastly, Google Maps has added more than 45,000 community and public toilets under Central government's "Loo Review" campaign that covers 1,700 cities in India.

    (Source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: Google Maps app news
    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue