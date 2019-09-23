Google Maps And Google Search To Have An Incognito Mode News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google recently confirmed that it will be introducing an "Incognito Mode" for its Search as well as Maps. The new feature is designed to offer you more privacy. With the incognito mode, your essential navigation and search data will remain encapsulated.

What We Know More

The new incognito mode is already available on YouTube. The new feature will also work in sync with your profile image. On tapping your image, the mode will suggest several different account and private options to select from. Currently, the incognito mode is in testing. And, only beta users are using the feature.

Google Maps Other New Features

The users may also see Google Maps with a new "Eyes Free" walking navigation mode. The mode will marginally prevent you from looking at your device after you have navigated the phone. Eventually, the mode would come with more voice guidance which will guide you during walking.

We have already seen "Live View" navigation mode on Google Maps which helps in overlaying walking directions in augmented reality. The search giant is also on the move to include bike-sharing stations to its Map services. With the sharing stations, users will be informed about docked bike-sharing services near them.

Lastly, Google Maps has added more than 45,000 community and public toilets under Central government's "Loo Review" campaign that covers 1,700 cities in India.

