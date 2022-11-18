Google Maps Rolls Out Live View Feature to More Cities: Here’s How It Works News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Google has been improving Maps for a while by bringing in new features. One such feature is Live View. Google Maps Live View feature uses augmented reality to view directions of city streets. Now, the search giant has announced a wider availability of the new feature. Here's everything you need to know about the new update.

Looking back, Google brought in a visual angle to the Live View feature in September. This allowed users to search for places based on accessibility, beauty, shopping, cafes, and more. The feature is based on augmented reality and is available in cities like Paris, New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, and San Francisco.

What is Live View on Google Maps?

While using the Live View feature on Google Maps, users need to open Google Maps and hold up their smartphone like they do while using the camera app.

This allows them to view directions, landmarks, and the location of buildings and businesses around them. Users can also pan their smartphones in different directions to find establishments around them with the help of augmented reality.

Live View on Google Maps comes in handier than using the flat map on their smartphone. Users also get a better sense of direction with the help of AR. Moreover, Google claims users can find a place using Live View that might not be seen in their immediate view.

Moreover, related information like the crowd at an establishment, timing, pricing or price range, and other such details can also be seen using Live View. Additionally, users can also find electric charging points with Live View when they type "fast charge" on Google Maps.

Will Google Maps Live View Come to India?

Presently, there's no word on Live View rolling out to Indian cities. Google has been working on improving Maps in the country. The tech conglomerate recently announced Street View in India after nearly 10 years of rejection.

Additionally, Google Maps also rolled out a feature to check the air quality in your area. Since Live View has begun rolling out to more cities, Indians can expect the feature to arrive some time in the future. Nevertheless, it's best to keep the Google Maps app updated to the latest version for the best experience.

Read more about the air quality checking feature on Google Maps here

Best Mobiles in India