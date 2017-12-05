Google Maps’ ‘Motorcycle mode’ is a boon for bikers; update already available in India

Google Maps appears to have added a new feature called Motorcycle mode aka Two-wheeler mode for the bikers. With this mode, bikers can choose the navigation exclusively for them and it will show them the best routes that are not available for four-wheelers.

Google Maps will show the routes and ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) those are best for the bikers. The ETA will be estimated based on the data that has been received exclusively from the riders and not from the conventional ETA data that is estimated from the four-wheelers commuting on the road. Eventually, there will be a huge difference between the two as the bikers can move more freely than the car drivers even in congested areas. The same can be seen in the image above as it shows relatively more time for the cars to commute the same distance as the two-wheelers.

According to AndroidPolice, the Motorcycle mode of Google Maps is beneficial for those who live in the developing countries such as India as many routes are not wide enough for cars to commute and the bikers can take advantage of the same.

This service has already gone live in India and the update is being rolled out to the Google Maps app. The new feature is included in the version of 9.67.1 of Google Maps for Android. After receiving the update, users in India will get a Two-wheeler option along with the Walk and Drive options that are usually included in the tabs such as Navigation or Get Directions. Given that this feature has been launched only now, the company might take a few weeks to predict the accurate ETA for bikers.

Though it is good to see a Motorcycle mode in Google Maps, it is important to keep in mind that it is not safe for the riders to check the navigation details every now and then as they ride their bike.