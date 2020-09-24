Just In
Google Maps New Feature To Show You Covid-19 Outbreak Areas
Google Maps will soon be adding a new feature called 'COVID Layer'. We have been in the grip of this pandemic for the last 6 months and Google is introducing this new feature for the benefit of the people. The new feature will be available starting this week on both Android and iOS devices.
What Is 'COVID Layer'?
The 'COVID Layer' feature will show you how many COVID-19 cases are in which region. This will help you understand which all are the most affected areas and the less affected areas. The new feature will allow you to easily decide whether to go to that place or not. Notably, you will get the new feature in Google Map's latest update.
How It Will Work?
Google has already mentioned in its blog post how it works.
Step 1: You need to open the Google Maps.
Step 2: Then tap on the layer' option which will be placed on the top right-hand corner of your screen and then click on 'COVID-19 info'.
The location you open will show a seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 people. Also, a label will indicate whether the cases went up or down. In addition, Google will also add color-coding to show the most or less affected cases. Look at this to understand how color coding will help you.
Grey Color: Less than 1 case.
Yellow Color: 1-10 cases.
Orange Color: 10-20 cases.
Dark orange Color: 20-30 cases.
Red Color: 30-40 cases.
Dark red Color: 40+ cases.
This new feature will be available for all devices that support Google Maps. Further, Google claims it will collect all data from sources such as the New York Times, Johns Hopkins, and Wikipedia. These sources get all data from public health organizations like the WHO, government health ministries, and local health agencies, hospitals.
