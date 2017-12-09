Google Maps new update brings PiP feature and more

After releasing a new feature called Motorcycle mode aka Two-wheeler mode for the bikers in Google Maps, the company has brought new update within its platform. The new update reportedly brings support for picture-in-picture (PiP) functionality along with some other new features.

The latest update takes the Google Maps version to 9.68, and once updated to this version the app allows users to open Maps in PiP mode. However, to disable PiP mode users can just drag the window down to the bottom of the screen.

According to Android Headlines, Google has also added another feature with the update. The new feature is specifically for electric car owners. What happens here is that the features generate an alert when the vehicle owners are out of range from a recharging station or when they enter a location for navigation on the map that is too far away from a recharge station. The report by Android Headlines states that it is still doubtful whether the alert system will work for regular cars or not.

Furthermore, the report also notes that even the directions are getting a toggle between regular routes and preferred routes. Maps will suggest routes based on the user's location or traveling history. So the more users take a specific route to travel around they can enable this toggle so that Maps will recommend them these routes more often. Users might also be able to configure how frequently updates come through for maps. Basically, offline maps which are rarely will not be updated as regularly so that they can save on data use.

Finally, with the new update, Indoor Maps are now also a little easier to find and they will be displayed on the location's details page that has indoor maps.