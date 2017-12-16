Google Maps to alert commuters when to get off bus

Google Maps is arguably the best web mapping services available around. It is now adding a new feature which would come handy for commuters who tend to lose track of time during bus or train ride.

This feature on Google Maps for Android will help keep you on track with departure times, ETAs and a notification that tell you when to transfer or get off your bus or train. What's more, you can even track your progress along the way just like you can in driving, walking or biking directions. As of now, this particular feature is only available on the Android version.

However, it shouldn't be long before the feature makes it way to Google Maps for iOS as well. Google Maps will provide turn-by-turn notifications for driving directions and now, the addition will make the app send a push notification when the user is approaching their stop.

All you would have to do is log into Google Maps on Android smartphone, enter destination, select directions for transit and tap on the route you want to take to use the new feature.

While this new feature sounds really helpful, the concept is not entirely new. There is a public transit app and mapping service based in Canada, which has a "Go" feature that takes the commuter through every step of a bus or subway ride.

Over the past few months, Google Maps have had many changes made to it. Last month, it updated driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to highlight the information will be more relevant to the users.

Other than that, Google also updated the platform's color scheme and added new icons to help users quickly identify exactly what kind of point of interest they are looking at. Places like a cafe, church, museum or hospital will now have a designated color and icon, so finding that particular type of destination is easier and quicker at the same time.