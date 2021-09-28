Google Meet Live Transcriptions In Beta Testing: Steps To Switch On Live Captions On Google Meet News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Live transcriptions feature on Instagram took social media by storm. People began using live transcriptions as part of their routine Reels. Ever wondered how live transcriptions would be during an online meeting? Google Meet is working on a live transcription feature, which would make meetings easier with foreign clients and partners.

In the era of global workspaces and mixed cultures, English is still one of the predominant languages. Google Meet is tapping into this by bringing in live transcriptions feature. Google has begun beta testing live transcription captions, which will eventually find its way into Google Meet's standard live captions.

Google Meet Live Transcriptions Feature

Presently, Google Meet is limiting its live transcription feature only to English. This means speakers in English will be able to switch on the live transcription feature during a Google Meet. Plus, this will be translated into Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. There are still a few limitations to the beta testing of live transcriptions on Google Meet.

For one, the new feature is going to be available for meetings organized by users of Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade.

"Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive, and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible," Google said in a statement.

How To Switch On Google Meet Live Transcriptions?

As mentioned earlier, the live transcription feature on Google Meet is currently under testing. If you wish to access the new feature, you'll need to apply for it before it appears in your meetings. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Google Meet test application for live transcription captions. You can also click on this link to open the Google Docs application page.

Step 2: Read the instructions and the details of the testing program

Step 3: Scroll down to fill in the application using your Google ID and submit the form.

Step 4: A copy of the responses submitted will be emailed to your Google ID and the address provided. Google will then follow up with the new live transcription feature.

Once this is done, you can now try the live transcription feature on Google Meet. Here, open the Settings option > and select Captions. Next, set it to English and switch on the Translated Captions option below.

Best Mobiles in India