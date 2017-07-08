Google News & Weather app receives a new update: Enhanced UI and more

Google News & Weather app has received an update that lets it match better with Google News website as well as Google apps like Google Now and Google Home. Although the update is not a huge overhaul it certainly gives an insight of Google's efforts towards its app update consistency.

The update has introduced several noticeable changes to the apps. There is more blank space in the layout as compared to the earlier version. A navigation bar has also been added with tabs including Headline, Local and For You to switch easily between the three categories of news.

The navigation bar is very similar to YouTube's recently updated nav bar. The navigation drawer Google News & Weather app has also been reduced in size drastically, which creates a much shorter section of the list of news. Limiting this feature of the app allows for an easy to reach dark theme toggle.

Although navigation drawer also known as hamburger menu is criticized for its poor design and we hope that the app soon gets rid of it. There is an outcry among enthusiasts to kill Hamburger menu since it requires users to reach the home screen of the app to finally use it. Tab bar which is used in the Facebook mobile app is way better than navigation drawer.

It is quite commendable that Google is making efforts to enrich the user experience by updating Android apps. Google News & Weather app has a close incorporation to Google Home as well.

The update will take some time before it hits your smartphone if it hasn't already.