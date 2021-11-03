Google Pay Festive Quiz Answers For November 3, 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pay, one of the leading UPI payment services in India is joining Amazon and hosting its own version of quiz contests. With the Google Pay Festive Quiz, the search engine giant is hosting quiz contests on its payment platform. It tests the general knowledge of users regarding the upcoming festivities and the ongoing cricket season. Notably, this quiz is up only for a limited time period on the Google Pay app.

Google Pay Festive Quiz Details

As we are entering into the major festive season with Diwali just around the corner and the country opening up from the pandemic crisis, the major companies are gearing up to cash in on the festive season. Both the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart have been engaged in discount sales since last month. Now, Google Pay has joined them and encourages users to make purchases via its payment platform to earn rewards. With the Google Pay Festive Quiz contest, users can win rewards as well.

Google Pay Festive Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to the Google Pay Festive quiz contest for today from here. Today, users can win a Rs. 399 Ajio voucher on providing correct answers to these questions.

Question 1: Which two historical icons of India does Diwali celebrate the return of?

Answer: Ram and Sita

Question 2: How many types of World Cups are there in world cricket?

Answer: Two - 50 over & 20 over

Question 3: Which of the following do we NOT light up on Diwali?

Answer: Water balloons

Question 4: Who was the Indian Captain when we won the Cricket World Cup in 1983?

Answer: Kapil Dev

Question 5: What is the middle name of Sachin Tendulkar?

Answer: Ramesh

The Google Pay Festive Quiz lets each participant win cashback, discount voucher or Google Pay voucher. Also, participants are allowed to play the daily quiz between 12 AM and 11:59 PM everyday until November 6, 2021.

Google Pay Festive Quiz is part of the Fan Wall where participants can get up to Rs. 600 by completing six different payments including a recharge, pay a merchant online, pay a bill, scan and pay any merchant, send money to a friend and do a bank transfer. On completing these, participants can win up to Rs. 600 cashback.

