Google Pay First Anniversary Offer: How to win up to Rs. 1,00,000

Google Tez, which was recently rebranded as Google Pay at the Google for India 2018 Edition event, is now celebrating its first anniversary. The app lets you link a bank account and make UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments. UPI is a system devised by the National Payments Corporation of India in order to promote digital payments as well as cashless transactions.

Now, on account of its first anniversary, Google Pay is promoting its use with an attractive rewards scheme. Well, you can avail up to Rs. 1,00,000 of reward using the app. Notably, only a few lucky users can get this benefit on using the app to send money.

How to get up to Rs. 1,00,000 rewards on Google Pay

There are some terms and conditions to avail this benefit. You can win a cash reward of up to Rs. 1,00,000 on using Google Pay on doing a minimum of five transactions until September 18 9 AM. Do remember that only specific types of transactions users are eligible to avail the offer. Notably, these include P2P and cash mode transactions to other Google Pay, payments to merchants using cash mode, payments to other bank accounts, payments using a Tez UPI ID and payments to merchant bank accounts are eligible.

Cash rewards you can get

Keep in mind that the reward is up to Rs. 1,00,000. So, you can get anywhere between Rs. 5 and Rs. 1,00,000 as a reward. Whatever the amount you get, it is appreciable to get cashback when you are just making your regular payments. And, there are chances for lucky users to get even the maximum Rs. 1,00,000 cashback.

Pre-approved loans coming soon

At the Google for India event, it was announced that the Google Tez aka Google Pay app will soon display pre-approved loans from your banks. The app has collaborated with banks to display the pre-approved loans you are eligible to avail. The loans will be provided by the banks and the app will just act as an intermediary. This feature is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks and could be an easy and quick way for users to avail loans.