Google Pay Go India Nainital Event Quiz Answers

Google Pay's Go India game has now been extended to December 26. So, you still have time to visit all 30 cities and can get rewards up to Rs. 501. Now, the Nainital event is live on the platform and will run till December 14. One will be able to win a scratch card up to Rs. 100, city tickets or KM.

To enter the Google Pay Go India Nainital contest, you must have a Nainital ticket, which can be earned by doing specific tasks mentioned in the app including share Go India map or city photo, recharge your mobile number, and more.

Besides, one can get the Nainital ticket by sharing the event with friends via Google Pay or other platforms. After taking a virtual event of Nainital city you will find the quiz. One will have to answer 5 questions correctly after reaching Nainital city. Here we are enlisting the questions and answers for the Nainital Event Quiz.

Nainital Event Questions And Answers

Question 1. How Many Tigers are there in Jim Corbett National Park?

Answer: 200 - 250

Question 2. What is the Famous animal to see at the Gir National Park?

Answer: Asiatic Lion

Question 3. Which Himalayan mountain ranges surround Nainital?

Answer 3: Kumaon

Question 4. Which of the Following lakes are around Nainital?

Answer 4: All of These

Question 5. Which sanctuary in India is Known for one horned rhinoceros?

Answer 5: Kaziranga

Question 6. What was the name of the Jim Corbett National Park earlier?

Answer 6: Ram Ganga

Question 7. You got a call from a tour operator giving you a great deal on a jungle safari. He is asking for your UPI PIN to make a booking on your behalf. You Should:

Answer 7: Never ever share your UPI PIN

