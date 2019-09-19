Google Pay Introduces Jobs Spot Helps Find Entry-Level Jobs In India

ENGLISH

    Google Pay announced a new platform called Jobs Spot with an idea to help people find entry-level jobs. The Jobs Spot works only on Google Pay platform and is different than the current jobs shown on Google Search. Google says the new job searching platform is targeted for people searching in the retail, hospitality, and on-demand businesses.

    Google Pay Uses AI For Jobs Spot

    Google Pay is infusing artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide recommendations for job seekers. When a user provides his job preferences, the machine learning tech will provide results based on this. The job history and skills update will also be considered by the AI.

    Google Pay has partnered with various third-party brands like 24Seven for finding jobs in the retail space. Similarly, Google has teamed up with Swiggy and Dunzo in the on-demand delivery space and Fab Hotels for hospitality. Google Jobs Spot currently has 25 partners for job recruitments. Google will be opening the platform in future so anyone can post jobs on the platform, said Ceasar Sengupta, GM payments and VP of Google's next billion users.

    Google Pay Introduces Spot

    The new Jobs Spot is part of Google Pay's Spots feature that allows merchants and vendors to create their own experience on the platform. For example, MakeMyTrip has a Spot on Google Pay allowing customers to directly book tickets instead of opening the MakeMyTrip app. Merchants need to create a 'Spot Card', which includes a QR code and an NFC antenna. When merchants tap the card, it directly opens in the Google Pay app.

     

    Google Pay says it has a user base of 67 million with billions of transactions in India. It seems like the new Jobs Spot and other integrations on the payments app are Google's way of boosting digital payments in a country that's largely involved in offline transactions.

