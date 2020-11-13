Google Pay Rangoli Event 2020 Answers: Here's How To Play And Get Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google Pay allows you to win various scratch cards and vouchers with every transaction. For the festive season, the platform is hosting 'Go India' game through which you have to take a virtual tour of 30 cities by November 25 and you will get a chance to win a reward of up to Rs. 501 and various brands discount coupons.

Besides, the platform has also introduced a city-based event where you need to give answers to some questions and you will get rare city tickets, kilometers (KMs), and can get up to Rs. 100.

Diwali is around the corner and Google Pay is now hosting the Rangoli event on its platform. The Rangoli event based on a quiz contest and the contest is live now. Notably, you have to participate in this contest between today (November 13) and November 15. Here's how to participate in the Google Pay Rangoli event.

How To Participate In Google Pay Rangoli Event

The new event is available for everyone who is currently playing the Go India game. To play the Rangoli event, one needs to visit any city and they will find five questions that are based on Diwali and Rangoli. Below each question, you will find some options in which you have to choose the correct one. You will get a chance to earn Rs. 20 to Rs.100, city ticket and KM by answering the questions.

Google Pay Rangoli Event 2020 Answers

Q1. Which of the following are used to celebrate Diwali?

Answer: All of them

Q2. What does Kollam, Alpanna, Jhuthi have in common?

Answer: All are forms of Rangoli

Q3. Which festival is celebrated on the 5th Day of Diwali among brothers and sisters?

Answer: Bhai Dooj

Q4. Which of the following activities would you not be doing during Diwali?

Answer: Applying Gulal on Friends

Q5. This Diwali, your father wants to download & Send money to you via Google Pay. He is asking your device on what to set as an UPI pin.

Answer: None of Them

Q6. During the 2019 Diwali game on Google Pay, which stamp was the most sought after by people across India?

Answer: Rangoli

Best Mobiles in India