Google Pay To Soon Introduce New Wallet Interface; Here’s How It Will Work
The demand for digital payment applications including Google Pay has surged exponentially. Earlier this year, the UPI app confirmed that it will bring some new features to make the app a comprehensive digital wallet that will include digital tickets, airline passes, and vaccine passports.
Now it seems that the features will be available soon. Google is yet to confirm the same. However, the latest development shared by Mishaal Rahman revealed Google Pay's new wallet interface. Let's take a look at the upcoming features.
Google Pay's New Wallet Interface: Explained
Mishaal Rahman has shared some screenshots which show the UI of Google Pay's new wallet. The shared image reveals that the app will allow users to store all their digital cards including debit or credit cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, and transit cards.
Furthermore, users will also be able to make contactless payments via NFC. For that, users will have to set up a screen lock and Google Pay as the default payments app. And they will have to turn on the NFC on their device for their contactless payments.
Google Pay's new wallet will automatically add passes from Gmail. Also, there will be a "Purchase Review" option where users can see transaction details after making a purchase and an option that will keep updating users about their passes. Additionally, the new wallet icon was also spotted in screenshots.
When Are The Features Coming?
As of now, there is no word regarding when the features will be available. Also, the aforementioned screenshots have not been shared by Google. So, we'll suggest our readers to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.
Besides, to enhance user experience, Google Pay announced several updates at the Google for India 2021 event. It now allows splitting any bills within the app itself. To know how to split your bill via Google Pay, you can head over to our previous article. Apart from this, the digital payment application allows users to make payments for their mobile, electricity, DTH/ Cable TV, FastTag, credit card bill, gas cylinder, broadband, and more.
