Google Photos To Be Updated With A Manual Face Tagging, Pet Photo Sharing, TimeStamp Editing, More

Google is getting more magnificent with the passage of each day. The search giant's one of the most celebrated services known as Google Photos, is now going to be upgraded with some innovative features. In a recent revelation, the head of Google's photos and video service, Mr. David Lieb said that the Google Photos is going to get some amazing features, out of which the trending ones are manual face tagging, pet photo sharing, and timestamp editing.

Details Of Manual Photo Tagging, Pet Photo Sharing, Timestamp Editing, And More

With manual face tagging, you can select photos to be added to a face if the app hasn't done that automatically before. This said feature is still under progress, and it's yet not confirmed when it will be made available to Google Photos. Pet sharing is another trending feature, which is also under the developing process. Using this feature, you can share images of puppies, kitties, or any other pet on Google Photos along with their partners.

With timestamp editing, the users can directly edit timestamps on the Android version of the app. Even this feature is yet to arrive at Google Photos' wig. Moreover, the feature is available to Web and iOS users as of now. According to Lieb, the company is also working on allowing the users to delete some photos or even videos from their library, at the same time when the users are browsing albums. Plus, the users will also be able to tag a photo or video within a shared album, besides liking it.

Lieb also briefed about a bundle of other features via Twitter. He said that the company is working on eliminating duplicate photos and videos, inserting a map functionality, displaying descriptions in slideshows, and more other features. However, there are no fixed timelines of these aforementioned features. It's yet also not clear when all of them will be included in Google Photos.

