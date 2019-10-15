Google Pixel 4 Live Updates: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be launched in a few more minutes. These new flagship smartphones will be accompanied by the new Nest Mini smart speaker, WiFirouters and Pixelbook Go Chromebook as well. All these products will be showcased at the launch event.

Google Pixel 4 Live Stream

Well, the Made by Google 2019 event will kick start at 10 AM EDT (around 7:30 PM IST). The company will share updates for its fans. Also, it will be live streaming the launch event for users across the world to stay updated with the action as it unfolds. You can watch the live stream of Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL along with others from the video below.

Google Pixel 4 Live Blog

Well, the Google Pixel 4 series is quite interesting. These flagship smartphones are expected to be high-end devices that are on par with from others. The other aspects revealed by the company include the presence of 512MB of RAM and 512MB storage space.

Want to know the live updates from the Google Pixel 4 launch date? Well, these models are expected to be launched with dual cameras at the rear are likely to have interesting specifications and features. Take a look at the live blog from below.

