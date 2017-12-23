Google Play is now offering exciting deals on apps, games and movies

Good news for Android users. This Christmas season, technology giant Google is offering Android users 12 days of Play Store deals. The company is calling it as 12 Days of Play, for the holidays.

"We're wrapping up the year with some amazing offers on Play. Explore irresistible deals across apps, games, movies and more," Google said. As part of the sale, the company is offering discounts on several products from apps to books, games, and movies. The sale will last until January 2.

Moreover, some premium games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan, Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two, Clash Royale, Roblox, Need For Speed Most Wanted, and Final Fantasy Tactics have been slashed by up to 80 percent. There are a lot more games that you can buy.

Google is also offering up to 60 percent off on books. So if you are a bookworm, the Store has some good collection of books which you can buy for a cheaper price. Additionally, Google is giving users the opportunity to rent eligible movies at just Rs. 20. If users rent any movie they will have 30 days to watch it before it expires and 48 hours to finish watching once they start. It is limited to one movie per user. Moreover, users can movies at 60 percent off during the sale.

Google is also offering fourteen days of free Google Play Music, and 50 percent off the first three months for new subscriptions to DisneyLife and HBO Now. Popular TV shows including Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, and The Walking Dead are also discounted according to reports.

You can visit the Google Play Store to check out all the deals.