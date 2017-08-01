Google Play ‘Made for India’ launched for Indian app developers

Google held its Google Play App Excellence Summit in Bengaluru today. Notably, this is the first time that the event is happening in India.

At the App Excellence Summit, Google announced the new 'Made for India' initiative. Going by the same, the Indian developers will be able to apply for a chance to showcase their applications those are specially optimized for the Indian market in a special section on the Google Play Store. As a per of the 'Made for India' initiative, Google will help discover and showcase developers who build high-quality apps that are optimized for the Indian users. The interested developers will have to apply for the same by visiting g.co/play/madeforindia.

In general, Google is looking out for factors such as optimized battery consumption, minimized data consumption, innovation, optimized for internet connectivity, device compatibility for apps, localization support, app size reduction and useful offline state. It is obvious that Google is focusing a lot on the Indian market as over 70% of the internet users in the country use their smartphones to go online and the number is increasing at a rapid pace. Eventually, there are more Android device users in India than the U.S.

At the Google Play App Excellence Summit, Google brought around 700 Indian app and game developers in the country together to share tips and tools that will help them create best quality apps that are relevant to the Indian users.

Also, it was announced that Google Play has several payment methods including prepaid and postpaid carrier billing for Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular. Also, there are gift cards from over 4000 retail stores and recharge codes starting from Rs. 100 via e-wallets. Eventually, the diverse and flexible payment options in the country have increased the consumer spending on apps and games 3 times compared to the previous years.

It was also announced by Purnima Kochikar, Director, Business Development, Games & Applications, Google Play that over one billion apps are installed from Google Play every month in the country, which is a staggering number. Undoubtedly, the number of apps installed in the country has grown by 150% year-on-year.