ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Announces New Play Pass Subscription Service: Pricing And Availability

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google has recently announced its new subscription service called the Play Pass which offers access over 350 apps and games. The subscription will let you use apps and play games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. You can also share your Play Pass subscription with other people without having your service being affected.

    Google Announces New Play Pass Subscription Service

     

    More Details, Price, And Availability

    The Play Pass subscription comes with apps and games such as Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and AccuWeather, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, Old Man's Journey and many more. At the same time, Google confirmed that each month new apps and games will be added to the subscription service.

    Users can obtain this subscription service from the dedicated 'Play Pass' tab in the Google Play Store which will further be found throughout the Play Store with the name 'Play Pass ticket'.

    Play Pass is going to be available to Android smartphones in the US this week. Later, it will be introduced to other countries. Before spending money on the subscription service, you can try its 10-day free trial. Further, the subscription plan includes the $ 4.99 (roughly Rs. 354)/month for a limited time and the US $1.99 (nearly Rs. 141)/month for the first twelve months.

    In contrast to the Apple's Arcade service, Google Play Store comprises apps as well as games. And unlike Apple Arcade, Play Pass does not have any exclusive games which are only available for Apple devices.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google app news
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue