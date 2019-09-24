Google Announces New Play Pass Subscription Service: Pricing And Availability News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google has recently announced its new subscription service called the Play Pass which offers access over 350 apps and games. The subscription will let you use apps and play games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. You can also share your Play Pass subscription with other people without having your service being affected.

More Details, Price, And Availability

The Play Pass subscription comes with apps and games such as Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and AccuWeather, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, Old Man's Journey and many more. At the same time, Google confirmed that each month new apps and games will be added to the subscription service.

Users can obtain this subscription service from the dedicated 'Play Pass' tab in the Google Play Store which will further be found throughout the Play Store with the name 'Play Pass ticket'.

Play Pass is going to be available to Android smartphones in the US this week. Later, it will be introduced to other countries. Before spending money on the subscription service, you can try its 10-day free trial. Further, the subscription plan includes the $ 4.99 (roughly Rs. 354)/month for a limited time and the US $1.99 (nearly Rs. 141)/month for the first twelve months.

In contrast to the Apple's Arcade service, Google Play Store comprises apps as well as games. And unlike Apple Arcade, Play Pass does not have any exclusive games which are only available for Apple devices.

