Google Play Redeem Code: How To Claim Rs. 100 For Free On Google Play?
Google Play is the go-to store for all new apps and downloads for Android users. While most apps are free, some apps are paid. That said, users can buy premium apps for free using Rs. 100 redeem code. Plus, this code can be used to make in-app purchases. Here's everything you need to know about the Rs. 100 redeem code for Google Play.
Google Play Rs. 100 Redeem Code Explained
When it comes to Google Play redeem codes, multiple options are available from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1,500. However, the Rs. 100 redeem code is the most popular, giving users a chance to buy several apps for free. The Google Play redeem codes can be gained for free with the Google Opinion Rewards, where users need to fill out a survey to earn money.
On the other hand, one can even get these redeem codes via payments app like Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, and so on. However here, you will be paying for the redeem codes. On the other hand, we're about to show you how to get Rs. 100 Google Play redeem code for free.
Rs. 100 Google Play Redeem Codes 2021
Here are some of the working Google Play redeem codes for Rs. 100. One can try your luck with these codes:
- V88M-W4VJ-5MDV-9WBF-NBGH
- Z9WK-F47D-F6SH-5LPY-HBYX
- 6BJP-BJ9W-YEXM-F8LF-UDSW
- JB6Z-YNQD-4PBE-FP8Z-GQDV
- 9VV9-SEEB-HTRC-5M64-Z55G
- SHL7-UA6Q-FRLT-SFMM-GHM8
- 322E-JYFS-DJ3C-ARHM-C27L
- G52U-TBPE-FKWF-LGF3-GKEX
- EBYX-J3CW-SH8P-78SZ-573Y
- 79M3-F3Q3-BMRQ-4F3F-WFA8
How To Claim Google Play Redeem Codes?
Here are the simple steps to claim the Google Play redeem codes for any amount:
Step 1: Open the Google Play Redemption site or click on this link
Step 2: You need to log in with your Google account on your device
Step 3: Click on the Menu button > Redeem tab
Step 4: You will get a dialog box here > enter the redeem code > select Redeem to confirm
Step 5: This money will be credited to your Google Pay balance that can be used for any purchases.
You can enter the redeem codes similarly if you wish to claim the redeem code money for an in-app purchase or to purchase an app on Google Play. Here, instead of the Redeem option, make sure you select for purchase on Google Play. It's best to claim the rewards within a year, so enter the codes as soon as you get them.
