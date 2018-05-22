Google Play Store now has “Free App of the Week" section: Get paid apps for free

Couple of days back Google added a new feature which allowed developers to display sales on their apps, including free offers on Google Play. While the feature seemed like a good boon for the developers, just today, Google has quietly added a new section in its Play Store. Dubbed as 'Free App of the Week' this section will help users to find free apps easily.

According to a report from androidpolice, this new section will display the weekly offer on popular paid apps. As such, users will be able to find a new app every week that they can download for free. However, the main highlight of this feature is that the apps which users usually pay for will be free for a period of one week. Once the time is over, a new app will replace the old one.

However, as of now this new "Free App of the Week" section in Google Play is not available in India. While this might be a trial and error case, if everything goes well, we can expect to see the feature make its way to the Indian version of Play Store as well.

The Google Play "Free App of the Week" section is currently available only in the U.S. And according to the same report, the Play Store lists the Card Wars: Adventure Time in the Free App of the Week section. The listing also clearly shows that the app is free to download now. The apps original pricing is $2.99 (approx Rs. 194). As per the listing, the app will be free for another five days.

Users can reportedly access this new section on both mobile and desktop by scrolling down the 'Apps' page on Google Play Store.