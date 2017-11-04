Google Play Store v8.4 teardown hints at the arrival of audio books

Google has recently released the 8.4 version of its Play Store APK, and its teardown has revealed some interesting information. To begin with, we could soon see the arrival of audio books to Google's large software repository.

The addition of audio books in Play Store will surely step up the game for Google. Unfortunately, though, the unearthed code doesn't give us any information on what app will be used to play the audio books. Presumably, it will be either Play Music or Play Book. That being said, the teardown is not a definite indicator for confirming if Google Play Store will get the rumored feature eventually.

Besides this, the teardown also hints that users could get revamped Play Store notifications that would inform them about new critical updates, hotfix updates, and change logs for the apps installed on their phone. However, these are unlikely to function the same way as the regular push notifications. They will kind of work like the 'push alerts'.

In addition, another change that the latest version of Google Play Store may bring is auto-updating of system apps. This means, all of Google's apps will be considered as a system and thus will receive any new updates automatically.

Lastly, while downloading large apps you will not be requested to connect to a Wi-Fi data. The apps will start getting downloaded right away regardless of the connection you are using. This seems like a bad move since users could end up overusing their mobile data pack. In any case, nothing is confirmed now as Google may decide to drop some of these rumored features.

