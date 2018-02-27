Google rolls out ‘Symptom Search’ feature in India for smartphone users

We all have searched for free medical advice on Google in situations where a medical help is not easily available. In most cases, our phones are the go-to gadgets that we use to look for the required help on internet. However, it's not always the best solution as the countless results fetched from the online world can confuse you and might leave you in a state where you have to take professional advice from doctors.

This might change in the coming days as Google has today rolled out a new feature called 'Symptom Search'. Google says that the latest feature update will allow users to find quality information around various medical symptoms, right on the mobile devices. Google joined hands with Apollo Hospitals in its efforts to improve the quality of search results and to make it easier for patients to understand their medical symptoms

Now Search for health symptoms will be available in English and Hindi in the Google App. Starting this week, Google will be adding information about commonly searched symptoms. So, when a user searches for symptoms like "cough and pain", the app will show a list of related conditions ("common cold, acute bronchitis, flu, pneumonia, chest infection").

For individual symptoms like "सिरदर्द" the app will show digital cards providing users an overview description along with information on self-treatment options and what might warrant a doctor's visit.Google says that roughly 1 percent of searches on Google are symptom-related and with the new update, the search engine giant wants to simplify things for mobile users. Google aims to help users navigate and explore health conditions related to various symptoms, and quickly get to the point where they can talk to a health professional or do more in-depth research on the web.

Google also mentioned that it has been working closely with a team of medical doctors at Apollo Hospitals to offer the best suitable advice. However, the search results are intended for informational purposes only, and users should always consult a doctor for medical advice and treatment.

"Apollo Hospitals has always been committed to empowering individuals with knowledge and involving them in their own care," says Ms. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. "This is a significant trend and we are happy to have partnered on this initiative with Google. At Apollo Hospitals, we have always made optimal use of digital technology for the benefit of patients. The abundant experience and expertise of our consultants was drawn towards providing clinical validation of the symptoms to spread the message of awareness and prevention of diseases. With the launch of the Symptom Search Project, we aim to provide quality healthcare information which can be accessed by a billion Indians."

As noted, it was in 2016 when Google introduced health condition cards to make it easier for Indians to find reliable health information. The company created lists of symptoms by analyzing its web results to find health conditions. Google then compared the results with medical information sourced from doctors to deliver useful results to users.

The new feature will be made available in English and Hindi, on both Android and iOS.