Just In
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch On April 28 Alongside OnePlus 10R; Key Specs & Design Teased
- 3 hrs ago Realme GT 2 Storage & Color Options Revealed; India Launch During Realme’s Fourth Anniversary
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 12 Update Rolling Out Soon; Testing Begins In India
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Gaming Laptops To Buy In India
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 21.95 Lakh
- News Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Action on rioters must set precedent, Amit Shah tells police
- Sports IPL 2022: Hopefully I start and finish in KKR colours: Sunil Narine playing his 150th game
- Movies Tushar Jalota: Yami Deserves All The Accolades Coming Her Way For Her Performance In Dasvi
- Education CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022 Released At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Finance This Equity International FoF Is Good For Investment, Given Up To 27.68% Returns
- Lifestyle How Cannabis Affects Our Cognition And Psychology: New Research
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Assam
Google Sheets Now Automatically Correct Formulas For You
Google Sheets is one of the best online tools for managing spreadsheets. Every now and then, the search engine titan introduces new features to improve the experience of Google Sheets. Now, the company has released an update, which will now automatically correct formulas for the users in their online spreadsheets.
Google Sheets Gets Intelligent Corrections For Formulas
The latest update for Google Sheets allows the users to utilize formulas faster and with higher confidence, thanks to auto formula corrections. Now, whenever a user will insert a flawed formula inside the spreadsheet, the new feature will display a suggestion with the correct one. The new intelligent, context-aware Sheets feature will show a suggestion box with an improved and new version of the formula.
In the official blog post, Google has mentioned some examples that will be automatically corrected by the new feature. These include "VLOOK UP errors, missing cells in range input, and locking ranges when applying formulas across cells". Notably, users will have the option to simply accept or reject the newly suggested formula by the Sheets. Google has added short animation on the workplace website that shows how to new feature works.
Google Sheets Auto Formula Correction Feature Availability Details
As per the company, the new auto formula correction is now live for all Google Workspace users, apart from Legacy G Suite and Business users. Even the personal Google account owners will also be able to take advantage of the new feature. The new functionality for Google Sheets is currently being pushed to all users in a gradual manner. So it could take a couple of weeks to reach all the consumers.
Furthermore, the auto formula correction feature of Google Sheets will be available by default. However, the users will also have a choice to disable the same by going to Tools>Enable formula corrections. In addition, there's an option to disable the feature by hitting the three-dot menu of the newly introduced suggestion dialog box.
The intelligent correction for formulas in Google Sheets is an improved version of the formula suggestions that the brand introduced last year. However, it was limited to certain formulas and specific cells. Essentially, the latest update brings improved context-aware suggestions that help Sheets users to troubleshoot and improve many more different kinds of formulas.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999