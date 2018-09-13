Google to shut 'Inbox by Gmail’ app by end of March 2019

Search engine giant Google has decided to shut down its 'Inbox by Gmail' app at the end of March 2019.

The company has also created a transition guide to help users of Inbox to switch to the new Gmail.

"We're planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to Inbox by Gmail at the end of March 2019," Matthew Izatt Product Manager, Gmail said in blog post.

We introduced the new Gmail in April this year, incorporating many of the same features you've come to love about Inbox plus newer features like Smart Compose, which helps you draft emails faster, he further said.

The most recent features included such as Nudging, Smart Reply, and high-priority notifications.

The company has also announced that it is working with Samsung to offer an enhanced smartphone messaging experience, accelerating the industry initiative toward global Rich Communication Services (RCS) coverage and interoperability.

This collaboration will ensure that Android Messages and Samsung Messages will work seamlessly together and with RCS messaging, enabling features like the ability to chat over WiFi, create rich group chats, see typing indicators and read receipts, and share high-resolution photos and videos across platforms.

Both Google and Samsung will ensure that their messaging clients, Android Messages and Samsung Messages, work seamlessly with each company's RCS technology, including cloud and business messaging platforms.

As part of this expanded collaboration, Samsung will work to bring these RCS features to existing mobile phones beginning with the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

In fact, new Samsung Galaxy smartphones will also natively support RCS messaging, starting with those on a set of carriers that have or will soon launch RCS.

This means that consumers and brands will be able to enjoy richer chats with both Android Messages and Samsung Messages users.