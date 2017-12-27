Google starts rolling out 'Smiles of 2017' on Google Photos

As we are in the last week of 2017, to celebrate the year photo sharing and storage service provider Google Photos has now rolled out a new video collage titled "Smiles of 2017" for its users. What is this about?

Well, this new service collects all your smiling photos and combines them in the form of a video. It displays smiling pictures of the users with slow transitions accompanied by a song in the background. Google Photos offers "Smiles of 2017" with memories for about 40 to 60 seconds.

"With Google Photos, you can even make sure that every one of those happy moments is saved and backed up online. And now you can enjoy looking back at all those happy moments over the last year in a new 'Smiles of 2017' movie," Android Police reported on Tuesday.

The publication also reports that the Assistant section in the Google Photos app generates a notification when the video is compiled on the basis of backed up photos.

It seems the videos has been reportedly rolled out for some users for now. It is not clear if the feature will make its way to other users or not. However, the feature should be available to those who meet the upload criteria to generate the video. This feature is a part of Google Photos on mobile devices and desktop.

This is not the first time that Google Photos has rolled out such a feature. While image recognition has been a key part of Google Photos for some time now, similar "Smiles" films were also rolled out in 2016.

Meanwhile, users can open the Google Photos app and tap the "Assistant" icon at the bottom of their screen to check whether the feature is available or not for them.

Inputs from IANS